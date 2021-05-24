Belarus hijackers condemned for aggressive tourist strategy

The Belarusian Government was forced to defend its policy of kidnapping journalists in mid-flight, trying to increase their number of holiday makers and dissidents. Although there are rumours that the activist Roman Protasevich is to blame, as he forgot to pay Ryanair’s ‘kidnapping surcharge’

Their tourist board have been trying to lure Mr Protasevich for some time, with such marketing slogans as ‘Come to Belarus or else’, ‘Visit Minsk Airport – you’ll never leave’ and ‘Our prison cells are all inclusive’.

During the late 70s Iran would often hijack planes full of passengers, but this backfired when they inadvertently captured an 18-30s charter flight to Magaluf. Not only did the British tourists refuse to go home, but they ransacked Tehran in search of rum and coke.

Said a Belarusian Minister: ‘Capturing journalists is a two-sided affair. Yes, the Tripadvisor reviews are negative but they are always beautifully written’.