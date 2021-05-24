Most university plagiarism policies found to have been copied

An investigation by the Higher Education Academy has found most plagiarism policies in universities in the UK have been extensively copied. Report author, Rebecca Jenkins said ‘We found over 90% of plagiarism policies from different universites were in fact from a common document. It appears that in constructing these policies, little attention has been given to this significant overlap’.

However, a spokesperson from Universities UK, suggested this was not necessarily a negative, ‘It just shows a high level of consistency and I think our universities should be applauded for having the same approach whichever institution students attend’.

The research confirmed that the source document from which most plagiarism policies emerge was produced by the University of Padua in 1696, as is evident from the many outdated expressions and incomprehensibility of modern day plaigarism policies. For example, it has been pointed out that the threat to ‘make the miscreant walk naked through the public square’ would not be a suitable punishment for those caught cheating in their assessments. However, this was disputed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, who noted that this was normal weekend behaviour for most of their students.