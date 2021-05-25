Boris & Carrie to marry next year unless, of course, he finds someone else

Prime Minister and father of an unknown number of children, Boris Johnson, has announced that he and a handsome female acquaintance of his, Symonds the Younger, are ready to tie the knot.

‘I’ll admit my private life has been somewhat akin to unravelling a massive vat of spaghetti, but I’m convinced that Symonds is stonkingly good marriage material.’

‘She’s more than happy staying at home, cleaning my rugger boots and running a keen eye over the inventory levels in the Downing Street tuck shop.’

‘She’ll still be allowed to carry on with her meaningless planet-saving charity guff, and is well aware of the risks involved in marrying a man in my position. Symonds the Younger knows that the role of Prime Minister is an absolute fanny magnet. She saw that at close quarters with Mrs Trump slavering over me like a horny Doberman after swallowing an entire bowl of blue tablets, and Liz Truss’ damp patch hasn’t gone unnoticed.