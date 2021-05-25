Dylan arrested for ‘harmonica crime’

Despite the celebrations for his eightieth birthday, Bob Dylan has been detained by the WHO (World Harmonica Organisation) for alleged crimes against the mouth organ. ‘It’s less a matter of Blowin’ in the Wind as suckin’ in the noise’ said one WHO representative. ‘We have every respect for Mr Dylan as nobel prizewinner, denim demigod and unashamed proponent of the frizzy barnet. But his mouth organism falls well below standards expected of a performer of his stature and we are now considering a custodial sentence, during which a professional gob-ironer will play heartfelt and competent laments as background to the inevitable Martin Scorcese documentary.

Dylan himself has remained tight lipped after the accusations, but according to associates he has managed to play some protest harmonica chords using exhalation through his nose. Critics have also called for an apology from the singer for his role in the Magic Roundabout.