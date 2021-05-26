Dominic Cummings To Rule As Evil Overlord

In a series of frenzied tweets, Dominic Cummings has announced his promotion to Evil Overlord with immediate effect.

Following a bitter and vengeful power struggle, the shape-shifting Witch-King Dominic Cummings has finally overthrown his arch-enemy Boris using nothing but self-righteous intellect and a large petrol bomb.

Dominic has been pictured in Downing Street, having travelled from his fortress in Barnard Castle, having made only a few minor detours for eye test purposes. Having taken on his human form, he stands victorious in his Death Eaters cloak, the burning remnants of Number Ten just visible in the background.

Reports suggest Carrie Symonds escaped through the wreckage, clutching a single piece of smouldering gold wallpaper. An eye witness has also spotted Chris Whitty cowering in the rubble, mumbling ‘next slide please’ over and over.

Cummings is set to appoint a cabinet shortly, which is tipped to include Lord Voldemort, Sauron, Darth Vader and Cruella De Vil – which everyone agrees is a huge step forward from the previous lot.