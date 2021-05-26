Priti Patel earns blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Mrs Patel is so confident in her grappling skills that she now joins police raids in the hope of seeing some action.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has a strict code of honour and respect, which is completely different to the Ministerial code.

A Labour spokesman told us, “Mrs Patel is a violent bully, and it’s been going on for years. The reason Ed Miliband had so much trouble eating that Bacon sandwich is because days earlier Mrs Patel had crushed his windpipe.”

The endless chokes, strangulations and joint manipulation attacks are starting to affect morale in Whitehall.

An anonymous source told us, “It’s a game to her, she once jumped out of a filing cabinet and sucker punched Michael Gove. He was so badly injured he had to check his eyesight by going for a drive.”

She added, “Matt Hancock has been choked unconscious so many times we think he may have brain damage.”

We spoke to another Whitehall official from his Hospital bed. He told us “Mrs Patel was involved in a PPE ordering error because she thought Personal protective equipment meant nunchucks. I raised the issue, and well, here I am.”

The Prime minister is said to be scared of Priti Patel, often turning a blind eye to her wrapping her thick muscular thighs around a cabinet member’s neck and squeezing the life out of them. His main fear is thought to be that she might teach that move to Carrie.