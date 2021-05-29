Kim Jong Un chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool

It has been a little while since North Korea made big headlines for big japes.

‘We definitely aren’t up to anything suspicious’ said a spokesmaniac ‘No way. We don’t have any Covid or any nukes pointed at Seoul.’

The spokesmaniac denied North Korea withdrew from World Cup qualifying because they lost a group match to Turkmenistan.

‘We withdrew because of Qatar’s use of slave labour to build stadiums. Just to be clear, we think they aren’t using enough slave labour. And what about political prisoners guys? Missed opportunity.’

‘Anyway, our glorious leader is working hard to stay in tip-top crazy shape now it’s the non-racist Grandpa in the White House. We’ll probably chuck a few missiles over Japan soon, liven things up a bit.’

‘Talk later, you Western fascist pig dogs.’