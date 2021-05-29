Surgery backlog: alternative medicine practitioners keen to “have a go”.

The contract to tackle the “colossal backlog” of non-urgent operations that has built up due to the COVID-19 pandemic is to be handed to independent alternative health practitioners including homoeopathists, chiropractors, astrologists and “anyone with a sharp enough knife who wants to have a go” according to NHS spokesman Gerrard Williams.

“In the past year surgical waiting lists in this country, like the distressed colons of so many elderly patients, have become critically clogged to near bursting point. They are in need of urgent dis-impaction or we will really all be in deep shit. Actually can we do that again? I want to try a different joke.” Said Williams. “It makes financial sense too. The alternative health contractors are only charging about 90% of what a qualified surgeon would charge, so there will be significant savings.”

Further benefits for patients are expected. For example, in Hampshire surgeries such as hip and knee replacements now come with a complementary e-book about the benefits of 5-day juice fasts. And while a preliminary analysis has shown a 100% mortality rate following surgeries carried out by the contractors, this is expected to fall when Venus and Neptune align later this month.