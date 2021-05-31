Questions British Workers Dread Every Tuesday Following A Bank Holiday

The National Society for the Prevention of Boredom, (NSPB), has raised its status alert from amber to red, as millions of workers return to their desks following the long Bank Holiday weekend.

“Doesn`t today feel like a Monday?” your colleague will ask, although it is Tuesday, whilst giggling inanely like it was the first time the question had ever been posed on the planet. Answering “yes” will inevitably ensnare you in a verbal headlock, the prelude to the planned aural assault.

“Did you do anything nice?” the colleague will follow up with. Be further warned. This question is usually a preamble executed by someone who really wants you to ask about their weekend. They are also supremely confident that their activities will trounce whatever you can say”.

“Have we got another one this month?”, someone will say. Like Elsie Bayliss, who works at Staples Croydon branch.

“Lying bitch”, protested co-worker, Maureen Todd. “She says the same thing after every f*!king Mayday. Yet, she`s already got her annual leave arranged to coincide with every Bank Holiday”.