Britons in fear of ‘drive-by refurbishments’

Shocked Britons are reportedly living in fear of returning home to find that strangers have paid for hundreds of thousands of pounds of improvements to their décor.

“It’s just a little flat, really” said Mavis, 59. “The hall needed a lick of paint and the taps in the bathroom were never to my taste, but otherwise I liked it. Imagine my surprise last Thursday when I walked in to what I can only describe as a whore’s boudoir”.

Mavis is just the latest victim of practical joker Lord Brownlow, who is in the habit of coughing up £200k at a time to decorate random homes with no expectation of anything in return.

“He just loves interior decorating”, said a close friend. “If he had enough money I think he’d cover every home in Britain in £840-per roll wallpaper”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also received the Brownlow treatment, confirming his status as ‘man of the people’.