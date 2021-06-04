Greek economy requires sacrifice to the Gods, says IMF

In his strongest language to date, the chairman of the International Monetary Fund has declared that Greece ‘urgently’ needs to slaughter at least 100 heifers to Zeus in order to improve macroeconomic variables affecting the Greek recovery.

‘The Greeks have clearly angered the Gods with their resistance to fiscal discipline and austerity measures’, he explained. ‘We’ve tried the new ways – inflation, deflation, bailouts – nothing is working. I just think we should give the old ways a whirl’.

There has been some resistance from mainstream economists, who claim that ‘libations to the Gods’ should not be counted as part of GDP. Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, said that he remained sceptical, although ‘the state of Greece’s economy does suggest that one of the Gods might have been slighted. My money’s on Pallas Athena, she was always a touchy cow’.