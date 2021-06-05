Brexiteers: ‘Replace TV debates with games of ‘British Bulldog’’

The format for the remaining TV debates on the EU Referendum should be changed immediately to contests of the playground classic ‘British Bulldog’ , argued key Leave campaigners today. Leading Brexiteers suggested that the approach used for debates so far, where Leave and Remain spokespeople are questioned separately, looked stale and dated, and allowed David Cameron to hide away like a ‘scaredy cat’.

Prominent Leave supporter Michael Gove argued that the popular schoolyard game, in which ‘bulldogs’ try and bring down opponents as they run from one side of a pitch to the other would be a much better TV spectacle, and one that also reflected perfectly the ideology of the Leave campaign. ‘Have you ever heard a schoolkid ask to play a game of ‘EU Bullenbeisser’?’’, said Gove. ‘Of course not. Curved banana laws, working time regulations, it will be your schoolyard games next under threat, you can guarantee that. This is the last chance… well for a few months anyway… to see the Prime Minister being rugby tackled and have his nose rubbed in some dirt by Boris Johnson’. ‘So I say to the PM: ‘Come over here if you think you’re hard enough’, added Gove, making a clucking chicken impression as he said it.

Insiders in the Leave campaign have admitted that the real reason behind the request is that they have been losing momentum and failing to get their key messages across. ‘We’re getting hammered on the facts’, said an anonymous Brexit source, ‘but we should be just about able to manage holding down George Osborne on the ground whilst shouting ‘British Bulldog 1,2,3’. Some of our key supporters are very experienced at this game. IDS is surprisingly wiry, and Nigel Farage is an animal in the Bulldog format.’

The finer details of the format are still to be resolved. Boris Johnson has asked for clarification as to whether there will be traditional breaks for fagging duties and mid-morning Chambers, whilst Labour Leave have requested that the alternative name for the game, ‘Red Rover’ be used. There is also debate over whether the Leave or Remain campaign will get to be the Bulldogs first. Current thinking is that this will be determined by a preliminary round of ‘Ip Dip Dog Shit’.

chrisf