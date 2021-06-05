Queen Elizabeth the ever living

queen

With plans for her platinum jubilee being revealed, reports are emerging that Queen Elizabeth is in fact, immortal.

The Daily Express broke the story with a headline that was simply an orgasmic groan accompanied by a 32 page pull out, comprising solely of Union Jacks.

Prince Charles was seen walking to his hydroponic greenhouse with his head down, shoulders slumped, a bong in either hand.

The Queen appeared to confirm the rumours with some remarks at Buckingham Palace.

‘Wassup plebs. Have a nice bank holiday, courtesy of your ever living Maj. It’s worth saying that I’m gonna see every one of you f*ckers six feet under. Q Unit out.’

