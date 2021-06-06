China says ‘nothing to see here’ on Tiananmen anniversary

On the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a spokesperson for China has confirmed that there is ‘nothing to see here, especially online’.

Appearing to go off script, they added ‘if you think there is something to see here, we built some lovely re-education camps for those cheeky Uyghurs. We can send you there and you can learn that there is nothing to see here.’

Responding to criticism that China’s regime is repressive and autocratic, the spokesperson said ‘You like cheap electronics and clothes right? Well those slave kids don’t organise themselves. Besides, democracy got you Trump and Johnson, so who are the real idiots.’

‘One country, two systems, 5G… know what I mean?’