Musk steps up plans for Mars mission after global tax reform

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX’s plans for a manned mission to Mars will be accelerated so that by the time the global tax reforms come into place, Tesla head office will be close to Olympus Mons on Mars, or Musk Mountain as it will soon be renamed.

“At first, I considered moving to the international space station, but I don’t know if you’ve seen the toilets up there. So Mars won the business.”

Musk plans to pay for the venture by renting out rooms on his Mars base to his fellow billionaires. As to how they get there, he has promised them a fleet of self-driving space shuttles using his tried and tested Tesla technology. “We’re all for it,” said a G7 spokesperson, “once they get in those shuttles, we expect never to have to deal with them again.”

Hat tip: Sir Lupus