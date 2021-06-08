Dad Has ‘Best Holiday Ever’ After Beating SatNav By 3 Minutes

A man has been left ecstatic after arriving at his holiday destination a whole 3 minutes earlier than his SatNav estimated.

‘It has to be one of the best days of my life,’ said Brian, a father of two. ‘I planned the route for months. I printed off an array of maps and stuck them to the walls of my home office, a bit like one of those maverick detectives off the TV. I spent every evening pacing up and down circling the ‘danger zones’ – I knew the A30 could be congested around the M5 turnoff, and that was a risk I wasn’t willing to take. I drove precisely 4 miles over the speed limit to shave off a bit more time and made my family urinate into an old bottle to save any toilet stops.

I couldn’t believe it when we arrived at 2.33 pm when the SatNav had estimated 2.36 pm. Wow, what an achievement.’

Brian’s wife Sheila says he has been building up to this for a long time: ‘It’s all he’s been talking about these past few months, it’s been bloody unbearable, I’m never going on holiday with him again. Don’t tell him, but I put in the postcode of a place a few miles down the road into the SatNav, so he would think he had arrived earlier than expected. I thought that would be the end of it, but now he wants to beat his ‘PB’ on the way home. I’m considering divorce’.