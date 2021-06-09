London resolves lack of floating swimming pools before removing lethal cladding

Survivors of the Grenfell fire were grateful to see that £1 million has been spent on helping rich people pretend to float in a cloud rather than finding justice. Instead of wasting money to frivolously stop families burn to death, wealthy residents have prioritized acrophobia in a bikini.

The ‘Sky Pool’ is 115ft above the ground and miles above your lifestyle. It has a glass bottom, which has more transparency than the Grenfell enquiry. Also, when filled with water, the pool is substantially more fire-resistant.

Linking two luxury apartment blocks, the pool will give swimmers the feeling that they do not have a care in the world – and if you can afford the £6,500 per month, that will probably be true. People on the ground will look like worker ants but less valued.

One resident defended the project: ‘Who wouldn’t want to be drenched in water at the top of a high rise?’, To which a Grenfell survivor replied: ‘I think that was our point’.