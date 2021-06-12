Friends of Harry Dunn’s parents concerned the repair bill will come back to them

Following an unexpected intervention by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, friends of the parents of Harry Dunn, who was tragically killed by the wife of a US spy driving on the wrong side of the road, are concerned that his parents might be presented with a bill for the panel beating repair. ‘They wanted someone competent to take Harry’s case up, but unfortunately, the Prime Minister took it up instead,’ said a family friend, drawing parallels with previous interventions by Johnson in Iran.

A government spokesman defended the intervention. ‘It was agreed at the highest level that the cabinet would field the most competent, capable and believable person available. Incredibly it turns out to be Boris.’ The US is expected to claim for a full valet, distress and will try to reclaim the airfare back as well.