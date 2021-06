The Prime-minister has resurrected plans for a Garden Bridge.

Mr Johnson explained the plan; “Not building the bridge in London has cost the tax payer £43M, I think we can do better than that. Did you know you could walk from the UK to the EU in Ireland? I didn’t. But we can take advantage of that by moving the bridge to connect to the EU because there’s simply a line in the road in Northern Ireland that the bridge has to cross.”