Alan Bennett is new Israeli PM

summer-1284386__340

After 15 elections in the last 6 months, Israel has a new coalition government and Benjamin Netanyahu can go directly to jail, without collecting £200.

According to a spokeswoman of no importance:

“Alan wasn’t really expecting to be elected Prime Minister of Israel. Not with his knees and Margaret’s… condition. Anyway I said to Irene, I said did you know that Edna’s grandson has got in to university. University! He’s a homosexual you know. Very modern. Irene’s other half Gerry – do you know Gerry? – he said he’d worked out a roadmap for peace including the implementation of a two-state solution. I told him to save it for bridge on Wednesday. Scone?”

Bennett will be Prime Minister until September 2023 at which point he will hand over to Patricia Routledge.

Share this story...

Posted: Jun 15th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer