Harrison Ford to appear in new Abseiling Movie: ‘Clear and Present Dangler’. More new releases below

After being spotted on location last week in North East England, NewsBiscuit can exclusively reveal that A List Actor, Harrison Ford is also involved in a number of other reworkings of his classic movies:
An archaeologist no longer able to deliver lectures in person: ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple, on Zoom’
A secretary from Surrey stands in for boss who has broken his leg in an abseiling accident: ‘Woking Girl’.
A homicide Cop unable to pickup clues, despite them being blatantly obvious: ‘Witless’
A dermatological movie of the famous: ‘Star Warts’
Politically correct updates of classic Ford films: ‘American Urban Expression Art’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Religious Pilgrimage’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Sacred Place of Doom’
Trump’s disastrous Presidency told from the perspective of his stylist: ‘Hair Farce One’
The fight to stop the only remaining gunboat gazebo from blowing away: ‘Indiana Jones and The Lashed Crew Shade’
A Russian carpenter recruited to fit observation screens in submarines: ‘K-19: The Windowmaker’
Replicant dies just 11 minutes before the 9 O’clock watershed: ‘Blade Runner 20:49′
A man and his family forced to flee the apocalypse on a raft made of entomologically themed place mats: ‘Mosquito Coasters’.
Expert but direct kissing lessons: Pucker lips now.
A thriller chiller sequel movie about a back garden voyeur: ‘The Return of The Shed Eye’
A revamp of Irish twins’ singing career: ‘Return of the Jedward’
Observations of closet vacuum cleaners – ‘Regarding Henry Hoovers’
A horror film about that weirdo who sleeps in the bottom bunk – ‘What Lies Beneath’
An extremely generous bartender: ‘Extraordinary Measures’
Al Opecia, SteveB, Sinnick, Lockjaw54, Max Stars