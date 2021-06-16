Big business pens open letter to Johnson over ‘Freedom Day’ postponement

A group of super rich businessmen and women has written an open letter to Boris Johnson, expressing fury at yesterday’s climbdown, in not granting England its long-awaited ‘Freedom Day’.

One magnate said: ‘Is this the bulldog spirit? Can we allow what is clearly the greatest country in the world to be held to ransom by some sneaky underhand nasty foreign bug?’

‘And don’t talk to me about suffering. I have personally lost millions of pounds worth of value from my companies, leaving me with only a few billion in the bank. How am I to make ends meet? I’m facing ruin here.’

While another complained. ‘It might seem like our group is motivated purely by colossal greed for monstrously massive self gains. It could perhaps appear that we’re quite happy to play Russian Roulette with the lives of our workforces.’

‘Well, perish the thought. Nothing could be further from the truth. You can certainly trust me on that score too. What’s more, I am thinking very seriously of implementing the minimum wage across all my business, as well as abolishing zero hours contracts too.’

Meanwhile the former ‘Quiet Man’ of politics, Iain Duncan Smith, is said to be enraged by the PM’s capitulation in the face of the overwhelming medical advice and evidence. An insider said that IDS was “going to jolly well do something about it” assuming he can find anyone of importance, influence or clout prepared to listen to him.