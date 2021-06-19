EU employ French Brexit negotiator to shrug and pretend not to understand English

The European Union has employed French politician Michel Barnier to oversea the Brexit negotiations from the EU side, who was chosen for his particularly annoying shrug and his ability to pretend that he doesn’t speak a word English, despite being fluent in the language.

‘The United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union, and that is understandable because they are very stupid’ he said unhelpfully at the start of negotiations. ‘Now I will leave you to eat your disgusting English sandwiches at your computers while I have a delicious three course lunch between noon and three o’clock.’

Throughout the negotiations Barnier has made it clear he intends to criticize English cuisine, the British public transport system and the failure of the English football team to win anything in the last half century.

‘We intend to make Britain regret its decision to leave the EU’ he told reporters. ‘Every suggestion that they make, I will just shrug and say ‘Ce n’est pas possible.’ And then even if they speak perfect French I will laugh at their accent and say ‘Je ne comprends pas!’

‘In the end, the British will find the job of leaving the EU much too difficult, and will pay a load of Poles to do it for them.’