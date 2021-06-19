GB News becomes a credible alternative to NewsBiscuit

The competitive market of fake news has been blown wide open by the launch of GB News, under the slogan ‘If no one has heard of it, it must be true’. The gammon equivalent of ‘TISWAS’, GB sets out to prove once and for all, that the Earth is flat.

With an editorial slightly to the right of Genghis Khan, GB prides itself on maverick journalists, for whom a spell check is more vital than a fact check. It will be fronted Andrew Neil, who was turned down by The Onion for being too implausible and by The Beano, for having ridiculously drawn hair.

NewsBiscuit and GB will be competing for the same market share of gullible readers; with both media outlets unconcerned by their poor production value, ill-educated staff or lack of shame. Said our Editor: ‘We use more d$ck jokes, whereas they employ a more laughable collection of d$ckheads.’

Hat tip Sir Lupus