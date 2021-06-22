Law states people cannot be insulted if insult followed by smiley emoji

It is now illegal to take insult at anything which someone writes as long as it is immediately followed by a smiley face emoji.

The law has been introduced to allow individuals the freedom to be explicitly rude or nasty without the added drawback of someone taking insult.

Mike has been an online troll for years and has recently started sending unpleasant work emails too: ‘I love it, it makes me feel so big and powerful. But it’s always such a pain when there are repercussions, it’s not like the good old days where you could slag people off no end and you were held up as a hero. The woke brigade are on my back all the time, even for a bit of light hearted racism or sexism. But since the introduction of the Smiley Law it’s been a doddle. I sent Susan from finance an email this morning saying ‘shove it up your arse you pathetic witch ☺️’ but because I included the smiley emoji there is nothing she can do about it. It’s clearly meant in a nice way’.

Mike’s employer have said they plan to text him later to tell him he’s sacked followed by a laughing emoji to ensure he finds it hilariously funny.