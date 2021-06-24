Government insists all children hum the tune of The Dam Busters

On the 25th of June, the government has issued a dictate that all children sing ‘Strong Britain, Great nation, No irony’ but to a medley of nationalistic tunes; including the tune from ‘Antiques Roadshow’, ‘Coronation Street’ and the sound of a deflating space hopper. Drawing influences from Grime (Darren Grimes that is), this stirring song will crescendo with Vera Lynn singing the theme music from the 70s TV show ‘Minder’

Teachers will be expected to use a state approved lesson about Britain’s colonial past, which conveniently forgets to mention we had one. In a stirring playground ceremony, children will salute the Union Jack and then promptly declare ownership of the school, while enslaving half their classmates.

In a haunting madrigal, children as young as five will re-enact the UK’s proudest movements, from the 1966 World Cup to Del Boy falling through the cocktail bar. These will be accompanied by a marching band playing The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Remember you’re a Womble’.

A spokeswoman for North Korea was critical of Boris Johnson’s crude propaganda tool: ‘At least our glorious leader has a plausible haircut’. Despite UK ministers insisted: ‘Small children singing patriotic songs, what’s not to like? It worked for Hitler’.