Politics to be kept out of England v Germany tie

‘When England players take the knee, it’s Marxist.’ said a white England fan who has the St George’s Cross and Union Jack on his social media, despite not understanding the difference.

‘Raheem Sterling banging on about a proletariat uprising to throw off the capitalist yoke. Marcus Rashford feeding kids! You shouldn’t mix sport and politics that I don’t like. Now, shall we sing “Two World Wars and one World Cup” or “Ten German bombers”?’

‘Anyway, 1966 and all that. What have Germany ever won… apart from the 1954 World Cup, 1972 Euros, 1974 World Cup, 1980 Euros, 1990 World Cup, 1996 Euros and 2014 World Cup. Scheisse.’

English tabloids won’t mention the war. They might mention it once, but they’ll probably get away with it.