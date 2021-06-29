War Office denies Crimea plans jeopardised by secrets leak

A spokesperson briefing on behalf of Lord Cardigan said today that the discovery of top secret plans at a Hansom Cab rank would not affect the forthcoming military operations in Crimea. The documents, titled ‘Operation Valley of Death’ apparently described a cunning plan on how to neutralise Russian defences.

Reconnaissance has allegedly determined that there would be cannon to the left and and cannon to the right. The obvious solution was therefore to despatch a crack elite squadron (which reliable sources have identified as the Light Brigade) straight down the middle.

Asked about the possible impact on trooper morale as a result of this leak, the spokesperson added ‘Theirs not to reason why’

Robowurzel