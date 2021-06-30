‘The history of the teaspoon’ and other thrilling radio 4 documentaries

Radio 4 has aired a series of absolutely thrilling documentaries covering a range of hard hitting topics. The station is hoping to appeal to younger listeners with the release of these ‘hip-to-the-groove’ programmes rather than their usual demographic of boring, old, posh people. Here are our favourites:

1. The History Of The Teaspoon – from conception to cup in 53 episodes

2. Cravat Etiquette – when to cravat and when not to cravat

3. The Archers ‘unleashed’ : Kate and Alice get dirty on the farm whilst cleaning out the cow shed

4. Jigsaw Puzzles – the best, the worst and the just-about-acceptable

5. Agricultural Trends of 2021 – pimp my tractor special

6. The UK Drill Scene – getting groovy with DIY

7. Rural Stenches – classic smells of the countryside identified for listeners

8. Masterwave – tense competition as contestants prepare microwavable ready meals against the clock for vindictive judges Anne Robinson and Nick Hewer.

9. How to talk to the servants by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A spokesperson for Radio 4 said: ‘We are fully committed engaging youngsters because a lot of our current listenership are dying of old age which isn’t great for ratings. We even had an under 60 tune in the other day, so it shows how well our new strategy of ‘getting down with the kids’ is working.’

contributions by SteveB & Lockjaw54