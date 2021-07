Conspiracy theorists are mystified as to the cause of the demise of US diplomat Donald Rumsfeld. They are demanding to know if he died of something we do know about, or do not know about. Or was it that he didn’t die of something we do know about or something that we do not know about?

One leading theorist commented: ‘There are things we know we know. But we also know there are known unknowns. So for all that I know, then who knows?’

medparry