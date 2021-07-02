Raab’s mobile number online for decade, but no-one’s called it

telephone-586266_640

Over-promoted traffic cone, Dominic Raab, has admitted that his mobile number has been freely available on several websites. Despite that, no-one’s ever chosen to call it.

‘I do get some calls,’ insisted the Foreign Secretary, ‘and they’re not all wrong numbers. Only the other day someone called to enquire whether I’d ever been mis-sold PPI. During the following 30 minutes, I explained that it had indeed happened but as I’d insisted on buying it even though they told me I didn’t need it, that didn’t count. Still, it was an enjoyable conversation until he begged me to hang-up.’

Share this story...

Posted: Jul 2nd, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer