Only those that can’t afford to quarantine will have to quarantine

If you can easily afford the extra costs of quarantining when entering the UK from abroad then you will no longer be required to quarantine under new government rules.

‘The exception is extremely limited,” a government spokesperson said. “If you are a millionaire who can afford to fly first class to the UK, the costs of a five-star hotel to quarantine in and your own Covid tests, as well as be having enough in the bank not to worry about needing to get to work for ten days, then – and only then – you are welcome to enter the country without quarantining. Oh, or if you are football VIP then it is OK too.’

Those who are not able to afford these extra costs will be required to quarantine, in rules which the government described as being all about “the economy and generating wealth”.

‘These very wealthy people are very good at generating wealth and it is important for our political donations… I mean the economy, that we allow them to continue to accumulate their riches,’ the spokesperson added. ‘That is to say that if you already don’t have enough to cover quarantine costs then it is highly unlikely that you will become super-wealthy any time soon, so aren’t really able to help with urgent economic costs, such as the redecoration of 10 Downing Street.’

Multi-millionaire Rishi Sunak is said to have wholeheartedly backed the idea and said it will help everybody he could think of. ‘I can’t imagine not being able to afford these costs,’ he said.