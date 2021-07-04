Renowned pot stirrer and Iraq “expert” George Galloway has launched a legal challenge against himself for being a total tool. Legal experts, including Clementine Carruthers have dismissed the suit as frivolous.

‘He’s definitely a tool. Case closed.’ she shouted, venomously hammering a gavel.

Separately, Dumfries and Galloway Council will sue for bringing the name Galloway into disrepute. Tourism chiefs are considering a name-change out of sheer embarrassment, Local official Eleanor Erskine added:

‘All our eggs are now in the basket of Netherlands and PSV right back Denzel Dumfries. I hope he’s never pretended to be a cat to slurp pretend milk from Rula Lenska’s cupped hands. Excuse me, I need to vomit again.’

Galloway also lost his case against expulsion from the Fedora Association of Britain. A FAB spokesman said ‘The NDA means the amount of compensation we received has to stay under our hat.’