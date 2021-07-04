Woman emigrates after waving at someone who was waving at someone behind her

A woman has been forced to leave the country after mistakenly waving at someone who was actually waving at the person behind her.

‘It all happened so fast’ explains a tearful Lucy ‘I was just making my way through the pub when I saw someone waving from the other side of the room. I thought it was my friend Jenny so I enthusiastically waved back. Then I realised I had made a terrible mistake. It wasn’t Jenny at all, it was just a woman with similar hair.’

‘Then everything happened in slow motion; I turned around to confirm what I already knew – the woman was actually waving at the person behind me. I tried to pass off my raised hand as a casual head scratch but it was pointless. The game was up and I had to face the truth – that I would have to live with the shame for the rest of my life.’

‘Later that night I booked myself on the next available flight out of the UK. I plan to travel to a remote convent, become a nun and never speak of that terrible day again.’

None of Lucy’s friends or family have heard from her since this time. They are desperate for her to get in touch, as it turns out the woman in the pub WAS waving at her after all. ‘Apparently they were at school together,’ explains Lucy’s friend Jenny ‘I would have thought Lucy would remember her, she has such distinctive, awful hair.’