Harry defends putting landmines around Diana statue

Campaigners from the ICBL have criticised the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have been criticised by campaign organisers over their decision to use landmines to protect the Diana memorial statue in Kensington Gardens. However, Prince Harry defended the decision, saying he hoped laying a ring of concealed explosive devices in the garden would help deter future acts of vandalism and prevent the statue being toppled by protestors.

‘We are very happy for the public to come and enjoy the surroundings, take in the serenity of the garden….but just don’t get too close to the statue.

The last thing we want is to wake up one morning and find Diana has got a traffic cone on her head – or someone has erected a statue of Uncle Andrew lurking in the background carrying a pizza.’