North Koreans heartbroken at Kim Jong-un’s only slightly obese appearance

The entire population of North Korea are reported to be seriously concerned about their Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s apparent weight loss. An unidentified resident of the country’s capital, Pyongyang said: ‘He used to be morbidly obese, but now he’s only clinically obese – it’s a real worry to us all. He was always so handsome, like a big, fat baby. The weight loss has aged him – he now looks like a chubby toddler.’

‘We have been suffering from some food shortages here, but I would gladly take food from the mouths of my starving children to help our beloved leader return to his former glorious health and good looks.’

Reports that Kim Jong Un will shortly be releasing a book entitled ‘Dictate, Lose Weight, Be Great!’ are unconfirmed.

Ragmans Trumpet