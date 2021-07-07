England football team to unite nation, say people who divided it

As England’s heroic lions march towards a glorious defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2021 final, the potential for the nation to be reunited has been celebrated by all the people who did most to divide the country in the first f*cking place.

‘It’s coming home #euro2021,’ tweeted Home Secretary and horrible person Priti Patel, in between masturbating to the scene where Bambi’s mother gets killed and ordering officials to check that football has the proper documents to come and live here and to deport it promptly if it hasn’t.

Meanwhile, left-wing football fans were in no way conflicted by pictures of Prime Minister (no, really) Boris Johnson standing on an enormous great flag outside 10 Downing Street. Keith Poole, a Labour councillor from Nottingham, said: ‘Glad to see Boris is a fan too and is in no way making political capital out of temporary success in a game he completely understands, played by working class people he doesn’t believe to be sub-human scum.’

‘Shows we were right to leave the EU cos we never won the Euros while we were in Europe,’ agreed Nigel Walker, a shaven-headed cockwomble from Essex, lifting his knuckles from the floor for just long enough to wave an England flag in the air. ‘Eng-er-land! Eng-er-land! But I’m sure all the Remoaner traitor Marxist scum will agree to keep politics out of it and get behind the team.’

‘Sport is a great unifier, particularly at times of national strife,’ commented Professor Richard Drew of the University of Somewhere or Other. ‘So we as can expect to see everyone come together in a spirit of national celebration for the England team. Even the Jocks and the Taffs, who were crap as usual, and definitely the Bog Irish other than any sausage importers, though probably not the Mick Irish. And probably not the 40 million people who don’t give a stuff about football either, to be fair.’