Brewdog ‘made of actual dogs’

In a run of bad PR that would make Lucrezia Borgia blanch, independent brewer Brewdog has had to rebuff claims of false advertising, abusive work conditions and putting puppies into a cider press. It has been one bad news story after another, culminating in the allegation that they knowingly revealed the ending to ‘Game of Thrones’. Their catalogue of faux pas included killing Bambi’s mother, being mean to Stephen Fry and disrespecting a baby penguin.

One particular drink, ‘National Treasures’, is made from the alcoholic remains of some of the UKs most beloved citizens. Dame Judi Dench has been reduced to a light ale, while Alan Bennett is now a craft beer, flavoured with cream crackers and scones. A spokeswoman for the firm said: ‘We’ve had some challenging headlines, but I’m hoping we can put that all behind us, with our new range of Nazi Nonce beers.’