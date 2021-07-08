Lamda variant ‘not an 80s dance craze’, WHO says

The World Health Organisation has responded to reports that people are confusing the Lamda Covid variant with the 1980s dance craze, the Lambada. A WHO spokesman said: ‘Lamda is a Covid mutation which originated in Peru, which may develop into something more serious. The Lambada is a harmless dance craze from the 1980s that originated in Brazil.’

When contacted for his opinion, Bruce Forsyth/Rob Brydon hybrid and Strictly shoe shuffler Anton Du Beke said: ‘I think it’s very irresponsible to say the Lambada is harmless. The music is very infectious and I caught a nasty case of Lambada fever in 1989, which made me strain my back very badly. I still get twinges even now when I have to bend down to tie my shoelaces.’

Reports that a new Covid variant called the Macarena has been discovered are unconfirmed.

Ragmans Trumpet