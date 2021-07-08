Whitty and Vallance jump ship to Saturday night on ITV

Following the lead of countless stars of light entertainment down the years, from Morecambe and Wise to Bruce Forsyth, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance have left the BBC and signed a lucrative deal to host a new Saturday night prime-time entertain show for ITV. The pair have made their name co-hosting the government briefings on the BBC but, with Covid restrictions coming to an end, the commercial rival saw a chance to snap up the famous boffins.

‘Chris and Pat have been the real breakout stars of the whole pandemic,’ a spokesperson for ITV said. “They’ve captured the nation’s heart with their ability to deliver absolutely dreadful news and horrifying data but maintain a twinkle in their eye. They are undoubtedly TV’s top double act of the day.”

One source at the channel said the scientific double act was being seen as the new Ant and Dec. ‘Those briefings were kind of their Byker Grove,’ he said. ‘Although, living through the pandemic wasn’t as terrible as having to watch an episode of that.’

BBC sources said that Aunty Been was not that concerned about losing two of its biggest stars. ‘Very few people have successfully made the switch from BBC to ITV,’ one said. ‘Besides we still own the copyright to their hugely popular ‘Next slide please’ catchphrase which is basically their entire act. And it was only a matter of time before Boris ditched them to go solo anyway.’