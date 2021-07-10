Militias form as PM says protecting Afghanistan is now ‘personal responsibility’

Militias are being formed across the country after Boris Johnson said UK troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan as the UK is once again moving from ‘government diktat to personal responsibility’. The Prime Minister confirmed that the final troops are returning home, saying it would be up to individuals if they wanted to take action to protect the Afghanistan people from a resurgent Taliban.

‘I expect the British people to act in a sensible way as it true to say that the danger is far from over in Afghanistan,’ Johnson said, ignoring suggestions that if the British people were capable of acting in a sensible way, he wouldn’t be the f*cking Prime Minister. ‘Some even say the Taliban is spreading faster and gaining more ground, but it is this government’s policy to put the onus on individuals for everything so that we can’t be blamed when it all goes wrong.’

Some members of the public are forming militias in their local pubs and workplaces in order to protect the troubled Central Asian nation from sliding into civil war again. ‘It’s just common sense, really,’ said an office worker from Yorkshire who once participated in a reenactment of the English Civil War battle of Marston Moor. ‘Besides, I’ve got annual leave to use up and I haven’t been on holiday for a couple of years so it’ll be nice to see a bit of sun! I’m double jabbed so I won’t have to quarantine when I’m back either.’

Others were against the government measures in the first place, saying that being forced to protect freedom is a violation of their freedom. ‘Throughout the past 20 years, I haven’t served in the British Army at all,’ one said. ‘And yet, I’m not under the rule of the Taliban and neother are any of my mates down the pub. It was all a ploy by the government to control us. Wake up, sheeple!’