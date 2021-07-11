Paris Hilton spotted with Syrian migrant in handbag

Syrian migrants are set to become this years ‘must have’ accessory, after socialite Paris Hilton was photographed leaving an exclusive Munich fashion store with a desperate refugee clinging to her Louis Vuitton Kusama Pumpkin handbag.

It is believed that the glamorous heiress picked up the young person, said to have travelled to Europe from war-torn Aleppo, after seeing his plight on television. ‘Paris had accidentally clicked on CNN while channel surfing,’ revealed a friend, ‘when she saw these poor people trying to catch some train to Germany. Y’know she’s got a big heart and was truly moved by what she saw, so she flew over and bought one. Everyone’s making such a big deal about caring for these guys, but she’s the only one who’s actually doing something about it.’

Fashionistas eager to emulate their millionaire heroine are now flocking to mainland Europe to bag themselves a migrant. Dozens of WAGs, pop stars and glamour models have been papped outside London’s exclusive Chinawhite nightclub with a bewildered immigrant in tow. While a Syrian refugee may go for thousands of dollars in Mayfair, these haute couture accessories have also been quick to filter down into the high street, with Dorothy Perkins currently advertising a range of Eritrean migrants for as little as £500.