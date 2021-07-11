After China constructed a military airbase in Antarctica under the watchful eyes of a colony of chinstrap penguins, Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected suggestions China was militarizing the icy continent. ‘China has always owned Antarctica. We have a map from 1947 with 90 dashes on it, the dashes go all the way round. And as early as the 13th century we were sending researchers there in ocean-going junks to investigate the climate,’ he said.

Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scotty From Marketing released a joint statement rejecting this claim, saying the 90 dashes are labelled ‘Antarctic Circle’ on their map. Meanwhile, former President Trump called the claims of ancient research voyages were ‘junk Science’. ‘America has a scientific base down there, it’s the biggest, and we haven’t fond any traces of climate. These claims that Galactica has a climate are designed to replace American workers with penguins. They can’t stand.’

