COVID beaten, PM confirms

Thanks to Britain’s world-beating handling of the Covid 19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has confirmed the illness will no longer exist on our shores from July the 19th.

Looking resplendent in a bright yellow fluorescent hazmat suit with Prime Minister stencilled across his left breast alongside a union flag, the PM confirmed that COVID had been beaten hands down.

‘We’ve seen it off and that’s an end to it once and for all. We’ve tanned its backside, flattened its sombrero, and given it a jolly good cuff around the ear just for good measure.’, the PM is thought to have said.

‘It certainly won’t be back here anytime soon, killing hundreds and thousands of us left right and centre’, he continued. ‘But, in the unlikely event that it somehow does reappear, and that’s highly unlikely Carrie tells me, then the public will only have itself to blame, as quite clearly it won’t have been following our latest and most excellent advice.’