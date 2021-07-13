Lucrative pizza ads beckon for England’s young lions after Wembley penalty woes

Even as a nation’s tears flowed, following England’s defeat in the final of the Euros at Wembley this evening, it turns out that it’s not all bad news.

Because for penalty zeroes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka it has signaled an opportunity for all three to land themselves a handsome consolation prize, appearing in lucrative TV ads for restaurant chain, Pizza Hut.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘Well obviously watching the final was incredibly tense, particularly after the Italians missed their first spot kick, but luckily the lads reverted to type and made a total shambles of taking theirs, so in the end it was all hunky dory.’

It’s understood that in addition to the three players, England Manager, Gareth Southgate, will play a cameo role in the ad campaign.

‘This is amazing the way things have gone full circle,’ said the boss. ‘There I was thinking this tournament was going to lay my ghosts to rest, but now I get a second chance to ride the gravy train again. Isn’t modern sport truly wonderful?’

In related news, it’s been reported that brown paper bags have seen a sudden and colossal surge in demand.