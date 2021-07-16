Arms Manufacturers Recommend Keeping Foreign Aid At 0.75% Of GDP

‘The smart thing to do would be to keep this aid at the promised level’ said the chairman of of one multi-squillion pounds arms manufacturing company ‘Even if that necessitated an 0.00002% decrease in British defence spending to make good the financial cost.’

‘Overseas aid provides a valuable boost to Britain’s corporate image and such virtue-signalling enables us to preach patronisingly to other countries’ he continued. ‘And such a shift in government spending wouldn’t hurt our bottom line in the slightest.’

‘The only difference would be that companies owned by myself and the other chums of government ministers would simply sell our weapon systems to the countries receiving this aid, instead of to the British Ministry of Defence.’