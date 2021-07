Microsoft has decided to replace the ubiquitous and functional paperclip emoji with a 3D representation of the hyperactive clippy, last seen patronising word processor users with the observation ‘you look like you’re typing something’, to which most writers typed ‘no f@cking sh!t, Sherlock’.

Other emojis are surprised, with one raising a single eyebrow, and another frowned; however the the emoji most concerned is the turd emoji. ‘If you think I’m shit – wait until Clippy returns,’ it said today.