Protest at ban of shitty fingered “anti-hand washers” from finger-food buffet

People who refuse to wash their hands after shitting are protesting for being denied access to finger-food buffets, in countries fortunate enough to offer free hand washing.

Finger-food buffet organisers note that while different hand washing detergents offer different risks and benefits, all options are better than eating with shitty fingers.

One protester said “of course we should have the choice to not wash our hands after shitting, my hands my choice, but how dare people not make us welcome to share finger foods with them at their private functions, it’s like sticking two shitty fingers up to freedom”

Sunner

Image: drfuenteshernandez/Pixabay