Witch King of Angmar condemned by orc rank and file

The Witch King of Angmar, Lord of the Nazgul, has been condemned by Lugburz Grishnakh – leader of the Orc Federation as “Useless and not representing the interests of our members” Mr Grishnakh, representing orc and cave troll rank and file said “He has lost the confidence of the federation. The proposed increase in man-flesh allowance to seven kilos a day is nothing less than an insult”

Speaking from his office in Barad-Dur yesterday, the Mouth of Sauron asserted that “The Witch King has demonstrated time and time again his commitment to the orc force but he can’t give what he doesn’t have. Seven kilos of man-flesh is more than most people are getting. Don’t forget Mordor has just faced the biggest crisis in unliving memory. We don’t have a magic man-tree you know”

The Witch King, widely seen as a divisive, bullying, tyrant with no moral compass, no inter-personal skills and very little understanding of anything at all, responded to reporters, saying “Sssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”, before mounting his government-issue giant reptile type thing and flying off.

ArthurPyke

Image: bigbabg007be/Pixabay