‘We won’t let our kids have i-pads’ and other hilarious plans of parents-to-be

Deluded parents-to-be are making hilarious plans, blissfully unaware of the absolute sh*t-show awaiting them – here are our favourites:

1. “We won’t let our kids have i-pads, it’s so sad to see kids glued to screens all the time”

WRONG: Screens are fuc*king brilliant and if you want any chance of doing anything without your child being a total tw*t you need to get them one.

2. “Our child won’t have sweets, they’ll eat organic raisins instead”

NOPE: Like crack addicts, kids will sell their soul for a hit of the Haribo. Only a fool would stand in their way.

3. “We will discipline our kids through open dialogue setting expectations, boundaries and consequences”

NOT A CHANCE: The only discipline related dialogue you need is ‘If you do X you can have a biscuit’ and ‘If you don’t stop Y I’m telling Father Christmas”.

4. “Our little one won’t sleep in our bed, I need my eight hours!”

NEWSFLASH: Kids give zero shits about your needs, least of all any sleep-related ones. It will rapidly become apparent that getting kicked in the head in your own bed in marginally preferable to sleeping on your child’s bedroom floor like an abuse victim cowering at the hands of your captor. Which is sort of what you are.

5. “We will make time for date nights, our relationship won’t change when the baby arrives”

THINK AGAIN: The only way a hot date will compare to pre-kids is the presence of bodily fluids – only now it’ll be baby vomit and steaming nappies. If you’re lucky there’ll be time for a quick argument and ten minutes of falling asleep on the sofa before the baby wakes up.

6. “My children will learn to tidy up their own mess”

AHAHAHAHAHAHA.